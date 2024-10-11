Zhob: In a predawn operation on October 9, 2024, Pakistani security forces successfully repelled an attempted terrorist attack on a Frontier Corps post in Zhob District. The swift response of the security personnel resulted in the elimination of two terrorists, including a high-value target known for orchestrating attacks against both security forces and civilians.
According to Inter Services Public Relations, the terrorists attempted to breach the security of the camp but were intercepted before they could inflict any damage. Among those neutralized was a notorious figure, Umar, implicated in a series of terrorist activities, including a recent assault on the convoy of the Deputy Commissioner of Sherani. The confrontation also involved a suicide bomber who was neutralized alongside Umar.
The incident, however, came at a high cost as Havildar Jamsher Khan, aged 39 from Dera Bugti District, heroically fought and sacrificed his life during the intense exchange of fire. His bravery and ultimate sacrifice underscore the ongoing risks faced by security forces in maintaining regional stability.
Security operations continue in the area to ensure no terrorists remain at large, demonstrating Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to combating terrorism and safeguarding the peace and development of Balochistan.
