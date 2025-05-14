Organizing Committee of the 2025 Fujian Global Innovation and Entrepreneurship Competition
XIAMEN, China, May 13, 2025 /Xinhua-AsiaNet/– The 2025 Fujian Global Innovation and Entrepreneurship Competition, hosted by the Fujian Provincial Party Committee’s Talent Work Leadership Office, started registration on May 10. In an effort to bring the best overseas professionals to the province and grow the strategic emerging industries, the event is geared up to welcome creative projects with great market potential.
The competition offers 3 first prizes, 6 second prizes, 15 third prizes, and several excellent awards, with cash awards of 150,000 yuan, 100,000 yuan, 50,000 yuan, and 20,000 yuan (pre-tax), respectively. Participants will compete in 3 categories: digital economy, biotechnology, and advanced manufacturing, showcasing the latest landscape in artificial intelligence, biomedicine, new energy, new materials, etc.
The competition consists of 4 stages: registration, review process, preliminary round, and final round. Participants are expected to submit materials on the official website ( www.fujiantalent.com ) from May 10 to July 10, 2025. The preliminary round will take place online in July when experts read materials and make decisions. The finalists will make pitch presentations offline in early September during the China International Fair for Investment & Trade (CIFIT) in Xiamen. The competition will culminate in an awards ceremony, followed by complementary activities including industry tours and investor networking sessions.
To encourage projects taking root in Fujian, the organizer will provide policy and financial support. First-prize winners can be recognized as Category B High-Level Talent, with a settlement subsidy of up to 1 million yuan. Second- and third-prize winners can be recognized as Category C High-Level Talent, with a settlement subsidy of up to 500,000 yuan. Moreover, projects may be included in the Hundred Talents Program for Entrepreneurship and eligible for subsidies of up to 2 million yuan.
Source: Organizing Committee of the 2025 Fujian Global Innovation and Entrepreneurship Competition