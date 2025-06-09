The British Council drives educational innovation through Action Research, benefiting educators worldwide

The British Council has established itself as a key facilitator of international educational improvement by supporting Action Research as a platform that has delivered tangible progress in schools worldwide.

Innovative educator-led research projects have improved teaching and learning in countries such as Pakistan, Egypt and Colombia, delivering measurable results in schools.

An AI-based maths project enhanced students’ understanding and performance. 80% reported that using digital platforms strengthened their problem-solving skills through active learning and critical thinking.

ISLAMABAD, June 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Through the Action Research programme, the British Council supports educational improvement worldwide. As the UK’s organisation for cultural relations and educational opportunities, it plays a key role in facilitating global progress in education.

Presentation Action Grants Programme

This initiative not only provides educators with funding, mentoring, and resources to implement research findings directly in their classrooms but also fosters the exchange of best practices among schools and teaching communities. Its impact cascades through local forums and Partner School events, reaching school leaders, teachers, and ultimately students. The programme has already resulted in tangible improvements in participating schools and underscores the British Council’s commitment to evidence-based, forward-looking education.

The British Council Partner Schools’ Action Research programme supported twelve researchers from nine countries—Pakistan, Egypt, Bangladesh, Nigeria, Ghana, Jordan, Zimbabwe, Peru, and Colombia—on projects focused on leadership, continuous professional development (CPD), and technology, addressing shared global challenges in education.

The projects revealed key insights into technology, teacher development, and leadership as drivers of educational improvement. Many focused on digital learning, AI, and online platforms, reflecting a keen global interest in technology to support education. In Colombia, 80% of students reported that digital tools improved their skills, especially in problem-solving and critical thinking. Research on CPD shows that group reflection on individually completed training leads to greater gains in teaching quality and student outcomes than isolated professional development.

Leadership was also key: in Pakistan, one of the four projects, empowered female students through academic achievement, extracurricular engagement, and leadership roles that challenge gender norms and drive community change. Across all projects, inclusive participation—from students to families and school leaders—proved essential to identifying needs and co-creating effective, lasting solutions.

The new publication Action Research for Schools: Global Stories of School Improvement presents these findings and practical solutions to help schools worldwide address similar challenges.

“Backed by the British Council’s support, four researchers in Pakistan went above and beyond—delivering meaningful change in their schools and contributing to a culture of continuous improvement,” said Maarya Rehman, Deputy Country Director, British Council Pakistan.

Building on its success, the British Council has launched the second year of the programme awarding grants to thirteen new researchers. Visit our website to learn more.

About British Council Partner Schools

British Council Partner Schools is a global community of over 2,300 schools, supported by the British Council, delivering UK qualifications. A trusted partner, we help improve education quality, supporting learners worldwide to achieve their potential through UK education and qualifications. We support Partner Schools in over 40 countries, transforming the lives of over 250,000 students each year.

About the British Council

The British Council is the UK’s international organisation for cultural relations and educational opportunities. We support peace and prosperity by building connections, understanding and trust between people in the UK and countries worldwide. We do this through our work in arts and culture, education and the English language. We work with people in over 200 countries and territories and are on the ground in more than 100 countries. In 2022-23 we reached 600 million people.

You can read the press release in Urdu here.

