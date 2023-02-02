ThreatLocker® Unveils the Future of Zero Trust with New Products

Global Cybersecurity leader unifies critical components of their stack with new Ops and other features.

Orlando, FL, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ThreatLocker®, a pioneer in endpoint protection technologies, has today announced at Zero Trust World the launch of ThreatLocker Ops, a community-driven threat detection tool. This new product assists administrators to detect attempted breaches or weaknesses in their systems.

“Zero Trust is the required foundation of security for all organizations,” said Danny Jenkins, CEO & Co-Founder of ThreatLocker. “By combining controls with Ops, organizations are not only able to benefit from knowledge ThreatLocker has received of attempted attacks but from similar businesses defending their system from these attacks.”

Ops is a policy-driven system that uses data received from the ThreatLocker agent to determine good or bad behavior. This data can be used to alert I.T. administrators of attempted attacks or to trigger actions to further harden an environment using other components of the platform. The Ops platform also integrates into ThreatLocker’s new community, which allows like-kind businesses to public policies that are relevant to their business, which allows for information sharing and a more extensive set of alerts.

“I love when you can take the collective intelligence of an entire group and share it across a community,” said Brent Yax, CEO of Awecomm. “ ThreatLocker Ops creates an environment that will encourage IT professionals to share knowledge and expertise from a threat mitigation standpoint and will act as an extra tool set for risk mitigation and risk response.”

Ops limits reliance on other IT resources with more security controls, less agent fatigue, and no overhead on personal computers (PCs).

ThreatLocker also announces the integration of Third Wall plug-in in its zero trust platform. This announcement follows the acquisition of Third Wall last November.

The powerful configurations manager for Windows consists of 58 lockdown policies and emergency actions to broaden the scope of ransomware prevention and ensure users are HIPAA, PCI, NIST, and GDPR compliant.

“Our security stack includes Third Wall to help us ensure that we have a good baseline policy to secure & prevent malicious activity on our systems, and ThreatLocker to ensure that only authorized third-party applications can run,” said Harry Boyne, Co-Founder & Technical Director at Chalkline. “We are excited to see the two products working together which will further help improve our clients’ security posture and increase efficiencies.”

“The future of Zero Trust is simple; more controls, more automation, more alerts and the help and support of the community,” Danny Jenkins, CEO and Co-Founder of ThreatLocker.

ThreatLocker’s new additions satisfy many government regulations on implementing Zero Trust strategies to prevent modern-day attacks.

ThreatLocker will rollout out its new products to new and existing partners. It currently protects over one million endpoints globally.

ThreatLocker’s Ops is available in early access and will go into general availability over the coming months.

