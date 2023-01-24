Three-day City Property Expo concludes

KARACHI:The three-day City Property Expo, organized by Commander Builders at Expo Center Karachi, concluded.

Thousands of citizens participated in the expo and booked a large number of plots. The booking counter remained crowded on all three days, according to a statement on Tuesday. The famous actresses, Ayesha Umar and Shaista Lodhi, participated in the closing ceremony of the fair and visited various stalls.

Commander Builders Chairman Zakir while talking to the media said, “The response of the people at the property expo was more than expected as the people participated in the property expo in large number, which is a manifestation of their growing confidence in Commander Builders company.”