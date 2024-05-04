﻿Three, including a doctor, kidnapped near Guddu

A gang of bandits operating in upper Sindh districts have kidnapped a doctor and two other people in two separate incidents, authorities said on Saturday.

In the first incident, assailants attacked a private clinic in Kashmore police station jurisdiction near Dakhan Banglow, kidnapping Dr Ghulam Sarwar Dashti.

In another incident, bandits abducted dumper drivers Mohammad Sadiq and Farooq Malik from the link road in Guddu police jurisdiction.

Despite ongoing police operations targeting rampant lawlessness in the region, the kidnapping incidents are on the rise. The authorities have launched a pursuit after receiving reports of the crime incidents, officials stated.