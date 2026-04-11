﻿Tight security at churches in Punjab, police on high alert

Provincial authorities have placed law enforcement agencies across Punjab on high alert under an order issued today, imposing strict security measures for ongoing Christian services and prayer gatherings at churches and other sensitive places.

The IG has instructed senior police leadership to personally visit and inspect the security arrangements to ensure their efficacy and readiness.

Operational directives include the continuation of intensive search and sweep operations in the vicinity of churches, Christian neighbourhoods, and other designated sensitive areas throughout the province.

In addition to the physical security enhancements, IG Abdul Karim also emphasised the importance of community engagement. He called for efforts to cultivate and promote interfaith harmony by involving scholars, leaders of the Christian community, and members of local peace committees in dialogue.