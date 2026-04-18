﻿Tourists Trapped in Landslide in Azad Kashmir Rescued, Snowfall in Galiat and Naran

Relief teams successfully rescued tourists trapped by a landslide in Neelum Valley, Azad Kashmir, while continuous heavy rains and snowfall caused widespread disruptions and closures in major transport arteries across northern Pakistan.

In today’s incident in Neelum Valley, approximately 30 tourist vehicles were trapped at Sheikh Baila. The tireless efforts of rescue services, local police, and district administration moved all affected individuals to safety overnight. Concurrently, the Upper Neelum Valley Highway near Muzaffarabad is facing closures at several points due to continuous landslips.

Most areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including Swat, Karak, Malakand, Abbottabad, and Mansehra, experienced rain. Higher elevations like Galiat and Naran Valley received snowfall, leading to a significant drop in temperatures. Further south, rain was also reported in Balochistan’s Ziarat Valley, Toba Achakzai, and the upper areas of Toba Kakari. A major transport artery, the Karakoram Highway, became impassable after a rain-induced landslide near Lachi Nala in Kohistan.