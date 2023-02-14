Traffic diversion plan for Karachi leg of PSL 8 announced

KARACHI: The traffic police has announced a diversion plan for the Karachi leg of the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL 8).

The matches of the tournament will be played at the National Bank Cricket Arena from Feb 14 to 26, with the city hosting the first game between Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi today (Tuesday). The police, in a press release, said a special plan had been devised for smooth flow of traffic and parking in order to facilitate the cricket fans.

Media persons coming from Karsaz will be able to approach parking point at the National Coaching Centre and China Ground on Sir Shah Suleman Road via Habib Ibrahim Rehmatullah Road, Stadium flyover. However, the media persons coming from Millennium Mall will reach the parking stand via Pir Sabghatullah Shah Rashdi Road and Stadium flyover while media officials coming from New Town will approach Sir Suleman Shah Road to reach parking point by taking left turn from Aga Khan Hospital on the Sabghatullah Shah Rashdi Road.