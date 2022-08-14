Two die in road accident near Loralai

LORALAI: Two women died while sixteen others, including women and children, sustained injuries in a road accident in district Loralai of Balochistan province on Sunday.

According to levies force, over speeding passenger wagon turned turtle on Dera Road area in district Loralai, resultantly, two women namely Manu Bibi and Ujra Bibi died while sixteen others, including women and children, sustained injuries.

The bodies and injured were rushed to Loralai hospital for completion of codal formalities and treatment, respectively. The bodies were handed over to the heirs after fulfilling necessary medico-legal formalities while the injured were being treated. Further investigation was being conducted by the concerned authorities, however, names of the injured could not be ascertained till filing this report.