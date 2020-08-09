Two lac tonnes of waste from 36 drains disposed of: Nasir Hussain Shah

August 9, 2020

Karachi, August 09, 2020 (PPI-OT): Minister Local Government and Information Syed Nasir Husain Shah and Minister Education Saeed Ghani held a joint press conference at Commissioner Karachi office here on Sunday, where they highlighted achievements of Sindh govt in draining out rain water from various districts of Karachi in limited time period.

Shah informed that two lac tonnes of waste from 36 nallahs in various parts of city had been disposed of. Shah highlighted that 35 percent of Karachi comprises/ fell in the jurisdiction of cantonment boards, Pakistan railway, KPT and Civil Aviation Authority but Sindh govt provided relief to all residents without any discrimination and cleaned rain water from these areas.

Minister Local government also highlighted that there were two kinds of encroachments, legal and illegal, and said that people had encroached Nallahs since long time and had heavily encroached them with construction of multi-storey buildings, petrol pumps, and marriage halls.

He also gave detailed briefing on the drains cleanliness of all six districts of Karachi. Minister local govt while answering a question says that CM Sindh personally monitored and visited the rain and relief situation in Johi of District Dadu. Shah also said that Rs 162 billion were announced by Prime Minister Imran Khan for Karachi that could still not be received.

