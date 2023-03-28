Two students die as speeding car crushes bike in Attock

Attock: Two students, riding a motorcycle, were killed when a speeding car ran over their motorcycle near Teen Mela Chowk of Attock on Tuesday.

According to details, the accident occurred on the main highway of Attock where the speeding car hit the bike, killing two students on the spot.

On receiving information of the accident, the Rescue 1122 rushed the spot and shifted the bodies to the district hospital. The deceased were identified as Abdullah, 19, and Mustafir, 18, and they were going to the college.