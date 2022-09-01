UAE President assures all-out support for flood victims in Pakistan 

Islamabad, September 01, 2022 (PPI-OT):Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said the UAE has started delivering the first tranche of relief good worth fifty million dollars for the flood victims in Pakistan. In his tweets on Thursday, he said the UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in a telephonic conversation with him on Wednesday night assured the UAE will continue to help the flood affectees.

The Prime Minister recalled that he was set to visit the UAE on September 3 on the invitation of the UAE President. He said the decision of postponing the visit was taken mutually so that he could focus on the ongoing rescue and relief activities. Shehbaz Sharif said we will forever be indebted to our brothers and sisters who have stood by us in this challenge.

