Unemployment, inflation effects of pandemic hitting lower middle class very badly

Karachi, July 02, 2021 (PPI-OT):The Union of Small and Medium Enterprises (UNISAME) has invited the attention of the Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan to the issues of unemployment, inflation and impact of the pandemic which are making it very difficult for the middle and lower middle class. UNISAME president Zulfikar Thaver said the PM needs to take notice of the very tough situation being faced by the have nots who are unable to survive. The unemployed who had saved small amounts have finished their savings as the pandemic has taken its toll.

Most of the family members are going through hardships as their members have lost their jobs or salaries have been reduced. They are going through unimaginable problems and going through malnutrition, depression and are compelled to seek help from philanthropic organisations much against their wishes. Thaver urged the PM to take the matter of unemployment, inflation and lack of medical facilities for the affected without loss of time.

He emphasized on eliminating the factors causing inflation and called for crackdown on hoarding, smuggling, black marketing and profiteering. Regarding unemployment he urged the PM to set up insurance for the unemployed to enable them survive till employment.

UNISAME president requested the filthy rich, the well to do and the philanthropist to enhance their charities and set up welfare centres for the affected and enable them to tide over the effects of the pandemic. He also urged the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) to come up with self-employment vocations for the skilled and unskilled workers who have lost their jobs and also develop other suitable businesses for the educated and experienced supervisors, managers and administrators who have lost their jobs.

