﻿US-Iran Tensions Threaten Global Economy, Challenges Persist Despite Diplomatic Efforts: Former AJK President

A veteran Pakistani diplomat has warned that significant challenges remain in de-escalating regional tensions, highlighting that stringent US conditions and Tehran’s firm stance on its sovereignty, particularly regarding the economically vital Strait of Hormuz, are creating a delicate diplomatic landscape for mediators.

The comment came from former senior ambassador Sardar Masood Khan, who on Sunday described a recent statement by Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi as a significant endorsement of Islamabad’s diplomatic efforts and its elevated global stature.

Citing the deep historical and strategic ties between Islamabad and Tehran, Khan asserted that the message from the Iranian leadership affirms Pakistan’s emergence as a credible mediator in efforts to de-escalate regional tensions.

Shedding light on the crisis’s origins, the former diplomat noted that Pakistan initiated prompt diplomatic measures at the outset, establishing links with key capitals such as Tehran, Washington, and Gulf nations, and utilizing back-channel communications to foster dialogue.

Khan described the current diplomatic phase as “historic,” stating that Pakistan has achieved an unprecedented level of influence, and drawing a parallel to its pivotal role in facilitating the rapprochement between the United States and the People’s Republic of China in 1971.

He argued that major global and regional powers, including China, Russia, the US, the European Union, and Gulf states, now view Pakistan as a credible facilitator capable of bridging differences.

Despite the accolades, Khan cautioned that Washington has presented strict conditions that limit the scope for Iranian counter-proposals. He said the key task for mediators, including Pakistan, is to find a “viable middle ground” to enable substantive negotiations.

Khan added that the conflict’s trajectory could also be influenced by internal US politics, noting that while President Trump’s core support remains solid, factors such as public opinion and electoral considerations could shift the political dynamics, especially in the event of a prolonged conflict or casualties.

Discussing regional complexities, the former official emphasized that Pakistan must remain vigilant regarding security concerns on its eastern front while carefully managing balanced relationships with Gulf countries, including the UAE, to protect its strategic interests.

In his concluding remarks, Khan stated that Pakistan’s principled and proactive diplomatic engagement has earned it a prominent global position, marking a significant milestone for its foreign policy and reinforcing its reputation as an effective advocate for peace and stability.