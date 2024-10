News Ticker: Students, teachers visit headquarters of FC Balochistan (South) in TurbatLG by-polls underway in KPTwo killed as vehicle falls in gorge in IIOJK’s DodaPunjab Govt plans artificial rain to overcome smogAurangzeb vows to maintain macroeconomic stabilityMan dies after falling from train in JammuGarbage heaps in megacity spreading diseases: ShakoorIslamabad: Today marks the observance of International Day against Breast Cancer, aimed at heightening awareness of the disease and improving access to diagnosis and treatment for women globally.At UN, Pakistan calls for observance of existing lawsPakistan’s remarkable participation at GITEX will fuel growth of its IT Industry: IT MinisterPPP Chairman calls for unity to strengthen ParliamentPresident urges to educate people about breast cancerPresident, PM laud security forces for successful operation against Fitna alKhawarij(NATIONAL) Mild earthquake shakes Doda town in IIOJKInterior Minister lauds security forces for successful operations against Fitna Al Khwarij terroristsTimely diagnosis of breast cancer can save many lives: TessoriIndia subjecting detained Hurriyat leaders, activists to political vendetta: APHCPassing out parade of cadets held at PMA, KakulIndian actor Salman Khan receives death threat from Bishnoi gangSecurity forces apprehend five Khwarij in Pishin IBODeath anniversary of actor Saleem Nasir observedPM urges media to raise awareness about breast cancerKashmir belongs to Kashmiris, tells APHCGovt working to develop consensus on constitutional amendment: Info MinisterSixday Sindh Artists Exhibition opens at Arts Council Karachi(NATIONAL) IIOJK road accident: Indian paramilitary soldier succumbs to injuriesPPP Chairman, JUIF Chief discuss constitutional amendment(NATIONAL) Naval Chief calls on Military and Naval Leadership of NetherlandsNFEH seminar on breast cancer prevention, wellness heldNo party blackmailing govt over constitutional amendment: Kh AsifIIOJK people endure dire conditions under Indian military occupationInt’l Day against Breast Cancer observedKP: LG byepolls to be held on SundayNaval Chief visits Netherlands, meets top military leadership21 SMIU employees get promotion lettersMeeting held at NDMA for Humanitarian Relief Assistance to Gaza, LebanonPakistan reaffirms commitment to timely delivery of relief goods for Gaza, LebanonZiauddin University’s Call to Break the Silence on Breast CancerSFA inspects milk shops in Hyderabad, collects samples for testingReko Diq Mining Company selects graduates from Balochistan for training programPakistan hosts int’l Forum, Consultative Assembly of Parliamentarians on Oct 28-29KP: LG bye-polls to be held on SundayIIOJK people endure dire conditions under Indian military occupationSindh Information Minister hails launch of environment-friendly electric bikesCM Murad urges universities to prioritise quality education.(National): Motorways, highways being connected with economic zones: Planning Minister15 injured as Quettabound passenger wagon overturnsBJP’s bulldozers targeting Muslims, their history, propertiesTop performers of PTCL Group attend global startup event in DubaiRomina urges PCCA to boost environmental effortsSpecial Committee unanimously approves draft of amendmentCM Punjab approves new price control mechanismCM asked to enhance capacity of Emergency Depts of all hospitalsFowzia warmly welcomes govt’s letter seeking US presidential pardon for Dr AafiaPM’s aide urges climate authority to coordinate with stakeholders for unified climate actionNaval chief visits Italy to attend TransRegional Seapower SymposiumPM vows to provide support to Pakistan Navy in antinarcotics missionPTI holds demo for Imran’s releaseCPEC a testament to how transport infrastructure can fuel economic growth: AhsanRubaba seeks women’s economic empowerment for province’s sustainable progressSBP releases Governor’s Annual ReportShaheens to commence their Emerging Teams T20 Asia Cup campaign against India on SaturdayDeath rate among breast cancer patients has risen to 48%: SharmilaGovt establishes relief fund to support unarmed Palestinians, LebaneseSir Syed Day: Rs5 million donation announced for SSUET studentsDoctor, his nephew kidnapped: two others robbed near ShikarpurTribesmen block Quetta-Chaman highwayUNESCO adopts Pakistan-led resolutionIIOJK HC to hear plea against LG’s MLA nomination powers next weekUnidentified body found in ShopianIIOJK cabinet passes resolution for restoration of statehood, Article 370UNESCO adopts Pakistan-led resolutionSCO member states pledge to strengthen cooperation for peaceful, prosperous worldPakistan Navy ship interdicts vessel carrying 1.3 tons of HashishPWA organises fund raising eventSenate adopts resolution felicitating govt on successful SCO meetingSenate adopts resolution felicitating govt on successful SCO meetingPakistan’s first multi-mission satellite becomes operationalEnvoy discusses collaboration opportunities with Singapore Manufacturing FederationBank Alfalah posts 23.5% growth in profitInt’l Day for Eradication of Poverty observedKashmir’s bleeding wound: Remembering October27, 1947BISP chairperson announces increase in Benazir Kafalat quarterly instalmentRahul Gandhi reiterates commitment to fight for IIOJK’s statehoodNo case reported about issuance of fake passport to any non-Pakistani citizen: NARana Mashhood reaffirms PMYP’s dedication to shaping prosperous future for Pakistan’s youthECP fixes October 28 for receipt of applications for postal ballot for PB-08, Sibi by-pollsProtests, rallies banned in PunjabPoverty alleviation inevitable for achieving SDGs: AhsanBalochistan National Party-M leader sees enforced disappearance in PakistanFinance Minister vows to continue reforms on taxation, energySCO Sec Gen expresses satisfaction over Pakistan’s leadership role as SCO CHG ChairCM Bugti says no one will be allowed to disrupt way of peace, developmentLegal fraternity block Zarghoon Road areaExcise dept collects Rs55.48bn in first three monthsCM Murad urges universities to prioritise quality educationCall for resolving Karachi University’s issuesMinister says e-commerce website will promote Sindh’s cultural heritageBU students visit NAB office in Quetta