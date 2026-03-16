Vivo Pakistan Launches Second Phase of “Capture the Future” Initiative at SOS Children’s Villages

Lahore: Vivo Pakistan has commenced the second phase of its "Capture the Future" corporate social responsibility initiative, emphasizing its commitment to youth empowerment and community engagement. This phase was marked by an Eid gifts distribution ceremony at SOS Children's Villages, as part of efforts to inspire creativity and imagination among children.

According to Vivo, the "Capture the Future" initiative, which began in 2025 in partnership with SOS Children's Villages Pakistan, aims to empower disadvantaged children with creative learning opportunities through mobile imaging technology. The three-year program seeks to enhance children's creativity and storytelling skills through photography and videography.

The initiative includes photography and videography workshops, utilizing Vivo smartphones and structured learning programs to encourage children to explore their environment and express their thoughts visually. Additionally, the program features specialized training sessions, photography exhibitions, and activities designed to build confidence and nurture the talents of young participants.

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