Waheed stars in SSGC’s football tourney title triumph

KARACHI:Sui Southern Gas Company won the Naya Nazimabad Football Tournament after defeating Civil Aviation Authority by 1-0 following an interesting and thrilling climax here at Naya Nazimabad Football Stadium.

The summit clash began with an aggressive approach seen from both sides from the beginning.

Both teams made several attempts to score against each other but failed. The first half ended without any goal scored.

In the 82nd minute of the game, Abdul Waheed, the highest goal scorer of the tournament, produced the decisive goal of the final.

Chief guests of the closing ceremony were Pakistan hockey team former captain Flying Horse Samiullah Khan, Managing Director Sui Southern Gas Company Imran Maniar, Patron of the Tournament Chief Executive Officer Naya Nazimabad Samad Habib, President Naya Nazimabad Gymkhana Syed Muhammad Talha.

Tournament director Nasir Ismail and others distributed prizes among the players. The winning team was given Rs100,000 and the runners-up Rs75,000. Muhammad Zain was declared the man of the match of the final. Abdul Waheed was declared the top scorer of the tournament with 11 goals.

Khyber Muslim team wins fair play trophy. Muhammad Yusuf won the award for the best referee of the event.