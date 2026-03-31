WeRide and Uber Launch Fully Driverless Robotaxi Fare-Charging Operations in Dubai, Accelerating Autonomous Mobility in the Middle East

Public operations began today across Umm Suqeim and Jumeirah districts

Riders in Dubai can now book a WeRide fully driverless Robotaxi through the Uber app

Endorsed by Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority, supporting the emirate’s goal of 25% autonomous journeys by 2030

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — WeRide (NASDAQ: WRD, HKEX: 0800), a global leader in autonomous driving technology, and Uber Technologies (NYSE: UBER), today launched fully driverless Robotaxi fare-charging operations in Dubai, as part of the first batch of Level 4 Robotaxis to enter commercial service in the city. This marks a significant milestone in the companies’ expanding AV partnership and strengthens their roles in supporting Dubai’s driverless ambitions of 25% autonomous journeys by 2030.

WeRide’s Robotaxi GXR fleet in Dubai

WeRide’s Robotaxi GXR fleet in Dubai

Public commercial operations began today without a vehicle operator on board along routes in Jumeirah and Umm Suqeim, two of Dubai’s most popular coastal tourist districts, in partnership with the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA). Riders can book and be matched with a WeRide Robotaxi through the ‘Autonomous’ option on the Uber app. Tawasul, a leading mobility and fleet operator in the UAE, will be the service operator for WeRide vehicles on the Uber platform, providing fleet management services.

The launch follows a successful supervised trial service that began in December 2025. The RTA subsequently granted WeRide a driverless vehicle trial permit in February 2026, allowing fully driverless Robotaxis to be deployed across multiple areas in Dubai, including:

Commercial and industrial districts: Dubai Silicon Oasis, Dubai Investment Park Second, Jabal Ali Industrial First

Dubai Silicon Oasis, Dubai Investment Park Second, Jabal Ali Industrial First Suburban areas: Nad Al Sheba, Wadi Al Safa, Warsan, Ras Al Khor

Nad Al Sheba, Wadi Al Safa, Warsan, Ras Al Khor Maritime trade hub: Al Hamriya Port

These districts represent some of Dubai’s busiest transport, logistics, and commercial activity zones. Under the RTA’s guidance, WeRide will progressively extend service into these areas, bringing fully driverless mobility to more communities. This move reinforces the UAE’s smart mobility agenda and deepens WeRide’s long-term collaboration with the RTA, while supporting the company’s roadmap for tens of thousands of Robotaxis globally by 2030.

“WeRide is committed to long-term operations in Dubai and will continue expanding our local fleet. In challenging times, we stay focused on stability and service, ensuring our Robotaxis continue to deliver safe, dependable mobility for residents. This milestone reflects the combined strength of WeRide’s advanced technology, our dedicated partners, and the regulatory confidence shown by RTA, as Dubai becomes one of the first cities worldwide to operate a fully driverless commercial Robotaxi service,” said Dr. Tony Han, Founder and CEO of WeRide.

“Bringing fully driverless vehicles to Dubai is an important milestone in making autonomous mobility a global reality. This launch underscores our deep commitment to the UAE and our vision for a hybrid world—where drivers and AVs operate side-by-side to create a more resilient network. Especially during challenging times in the region, we are proud to be a partner to this city, ensuring that Uber is always there to help people move seamlessly and with confidence,” said Sarfraz Maredia, Global Head of Autonomous Mobility & Delivery at Uber.

Earlier this week, Uber disclosed through public filings that it beneficially owns approximately 5.82% of WeRide’s Class A ordinary shares. As a global leading mobility platform, Uber’s stake demonstrates strong confidence in WeRide’s technological leadership, global commercialization capabilities, and long-term strategic synergy value.

In 2023, WeRide became the first company in the UAE to receive a national license covering all types of self-driving vehicles, permitting autonomous testing and operation on public roads across the country, subject to emirate-level approvals. In February 2026, WeRide and Uber committed to deploy at least 1,200 Robotaxis across the Middle East spanning Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Riyadh. Today, WeRide has over 200 Robotaxis in the Middle East. Since 2025, WeRide’s Middle Eastern subsidiary has achieved operational profitability in its Robotaxi business.

About WeRide

WeRide is a global leader and a first mover in the autonomous driving industry, as well as the first publicly traded Robotaxi company. Our autonomous vehicles have been tested or operated in over 40 cities across 12 countries. We are also the first and only technology company whose products have received autonomous driving permits in eight markets: China, the UAE, Singapore, France, Switzerland, Saudi Arabia, Belgium, and the US. Empowered by the smart, versatile, cost-effective, and highly adaptable WeRide One platform, WeRide provides autonomous driving products and services from L2 to L4, addressing transportation needs in the mobility, logistics, and sanitation industries. WeRide was named to Fortune’s 2025 Change the World and 2025 Future 50 lists.

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