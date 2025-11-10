Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori, addressing a large public gathering in Surjani Town on Sunday, announced that the authority for urban decisions will be transferred to the “poor masses” and a series of development projects and relief measures will be initiated for the area.
In a major policy announcement, the Governor revealed plans for the upcoming “Governor Youth Program.” He stated that the initiative aims to involve youth in national politics, the economy, and the decision-making process, to build a “strong foundation” for the country’s future by equipping them with leadership and governance skills.
For the residents of Surjani Town, Governor Tessori promised that one thousand local children would be provided with free IT education at the Governor’s House. He also mentioned that proposals have been submitted to the Federal Minister for Health for a new hospital and to the Federal Minister for Education for a new university in the area.
The Governor also pledged to assist the Bengali community in obtaining identity cards, passports, and other legal rights. In a move towards local governance, he clarified that regional development projects would be based directly on public suggestions and the area’s MNAs and MPAs would be selected by “public decision.”
According to the Governor, Dr. Farooq Sattar will be assigned a key role in establishing a new police station, a power house, and a NADRA center in Surjani. Tessori also reiterated his commitment to eradicating corruption and protecting the rights of laborers and transport workers.
Citing past successes, the Governor presented the IT university at the Governor’s House, ration distribution, and employment projects as fulfilled promises. He said that under the “Governor’s Initiative,” the doors of the official residence remain open to the public around the clock. He described MQM-Pakistan as a diverse “bouquet” representing all languages and nationalities in the city.
The Governor paid tribute to the organizers and participants of the rally, calling them “today’s heroes.” The event concluded with a fireworks display.