Zong Brings Amazing WhatsApp Offer for My Zong App Users

Lahore, August 02, 2021 (PPI-OT): Offering customers exciting discounts, Pakistan’s cellular and digital services leader, Zong, has introduced an unbeatable WhatsApp offer for MZA users, as part of its newly launched flash sale on My Zong App.

Under the promotion, Zong subscribers can now get a massive 35% off on the popular WhatsApp offer if subscribed via My Zong App. The required balance to subscribe to the offer is as low as PKR 35 only instead of the previous cost of PKR 55. The offer will be available on My Zong App on July 31, August 1, and August 2, 2021. Zong customers can subscribe to many other exclusive offers available on My Zong App, as part of the flash sale.

“We’re always on the lookout for innovative ways to facilitate our customers and deliver them more than they expect from our products and services,” shared Zong’s official spokesperson. “The flash sale on My Zong App is a testament to our commitment and we hope that the WhatsApp discount bundle will make connectivity easier and more affordable for our valued customers.”

Zong recently announced a flash sale of up to 70% on My Zong App, giving Zong users all the more reason to make the most of the app that regularly brings incredible offers. The flash sale brings mega discounts on all favourite products and bundles on the My Zong App. Customers will get huge discounts on various products and services every month from now onwards, making their presence on the platform even more rewarding.

