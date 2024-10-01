SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM), today announced that Michelle Chang has been appointed as its Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective October 7, 2024. Chang brings more than 25 years of experience in financial leadership roles, most recently serving as Corporate Vice President and CFO of Microsoft’s Commercial Sales & Partner Organization.

Reporting directly to Zoom’s founder and CEO Eric S. Yuan, Chang will be responsible for overseeing Zoom’s financial strategy, and will lead the global finance organization, including investor relations, tax, accounting and FP&A. Chang will succeed Kelly Steckelberg, who as previously announced, will continue to serve in an advisory capacity until the announcement of financial results for Zoom’s third fiscal quarter ending October 31, 2024.

“We are thrilled to welcome Michelle to Zoom as we continue to drive innovation, growth and value creation across our platform, especially as we advance our Zoom 2.0 vision and AI-first work platform strategy,” said Yuan. “Michelle is a results and values-driven leader with a strong track record of overseeing and implementing growth initiatives while developing and engaging talent across functions.”

“I’m excited to join Zoom as the company executes on its mission to deliver customer happiness by providing an innovative platform that enables the future of workplace communications and collaboration,” said Chang. “I look forward to rolling up my sleeves and working with the entire Zoom team to help support customers, as well as drive long-term growth and shareholder value.”

About Michelle Chang

Michelle Chang brings over 25 years of extensive leadership and finance experience to Zoom. Most recently, she was Corporate Vice President and CFO of Microsoft Commercial Sales & Partner Organization. Prior to that, she served in numerous leadership positions at Microsoft, including Corporate Vice President and CFO of Modern Workplace (including Office and Teams) & Cyber Security, among others. Her prior experience creating strong teams and collaborative partnerships across engineering and go-to-market illustrates the critical strategic value creation she will bring to Zoom. Chang started her career as an Audit & Consulting Senior at Arthur Andersen. She has a B.A. in Accounting from The University of Washington and is a Board Member of Kindering.

About Zoom

Zoom’s mission is to provide one platform that delivers limitless human connection. Reimagine teamwork with Zoom Workplace — Zoom’s open collaboration platform with AI Companion that empowers teams to be more productive. Together with Zoom Workplace, Zoom’s Business Services for sales, marketing, and customer care teams, including Zoom Contact Center, strengthen customer relationships throughout the customer lifecycle. Founded in 2011, Zoom is publicly traded (NASDAQ:ZM) and headquartered in San Jose, California. Get more information at zoom.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains express and implied “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding expectations of Zoom’s continued growth and the expected benefits of Zoom 2.0 and Zoom’s AI-first work platform strategy. By their nature, these statements are subject to numerous uncertainties and risks, including factors beyond Zoom’s control, that could cause actual results, performance or achievement to differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the statements, including declines in new customers, renewals or upgrades, or decline in demand for Zoom’s platform, inability to respond to rapid technological changes, extend Zoom’s platform or develop new features, as well as those additional risks and uncertainties described under the caption “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in Zoom’s most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the second fiscal quarter ended July 31, 2024. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made and are based on information available to Zoom at the time those statements are made and/or management’s good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events. Zoom assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, except as required by law.

Contacts

Public Relations

Colleen Rodriguez

Head of Global PR for Zoom

press@zoom.us

Investor Relations

Charles Eveslage

Head of Investor Relations for Zoom

investors@zoom.us



