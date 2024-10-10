Next generation of Zoom AI Companion to pull in information from across Zoom Workplace, empowering users to get more done

New custom add-on for AI Companion to offer advanced customization capabilities, including new Zoom AI Studio

Zoom Tasks expands Zoom Workplace capabilities to help users detect, recommend, and complete tasks throughout their workday

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) kicked off Zoomtopia 2024 and unveiled new AI-first work platform innovations for Zoom Workplace and Zoom Business Services that will transform team communication, collaboration, and productivity and help customers get more done.

Zoomtopia 2024 announcements include Zoom AI Companion 2.0, a new add-on option to customize and personalize AI Companion, Zoom Tasks to help users take action across Zoom Workplace, and enhanced employee and customer experience innovations underpinned by cutting-edge AI.

“At Zoom, we’re not just reimagining communication—we’re revolutionizing the entire work experience. Our vision is to create an AI-first work platform for human connection that empowers teams to achieve more than ever,” said Eric S. Yuan, founder and CEO of Zoom. “With AI Companion already enhancing productivity, we are helping our customers transform the way they work. This is more than an evolution; it’s a complete overhaul of how we get things done in the digital age.”

Zoom AI innovations

Zoom’s mission is to deliver an AI-first work platform for human connection. This AI-first approach to Zoom Workplace and Zoom Business Services allows individuals and teams to free up time and focus on what they do best: engaging, connecting, and delivering creative and insightful work.

Zoom’s federated approach to AI allows its tech stack to dynamically select from multiple AI models to provide high-quality outputs; is responsible and provides customers with controls; and helps users drive enhanced collaboration, optimize time, and prioritize tasks effectively. Additionally, Zoom AI Companion is included at no additional cost with the paid services in eligible Zoom accounts so that users can harness the benefits of AI across all of their workstreams and get more done.

Zoom AI Companion 2.0

Zoom is dedicated to continuously improving AI Companion, giving its customers access to its most up-to-date and high-quality AI tools to make the user experience more seamless and productive. New capabilities of AI Companion 2.0 will include:

Persistent: Users can now engage with AI Companion via a convenient, persistent side panel, with seamless availability throughout Zoom Workplace, delivering an AI-first user interface (UI) that seamlessly integrates graphical and conversation UIs to allow for better information flow across Zoom Workplace.

Users can now engage with AI Companion via a convenient, persistent side panel, with seamless availability throughout Zoom Workplace, delivering an AI-first user interface (UI) that seamlessly integrates graphical and conversation UIs to allow for better information flow across Zoom Workplace. Expanded context: AI Companion gains advanced contextual understanding based on what the user is looking at in the Zoom Workplace app and on previous conversations to provide intelligent suggestions and responses that come with citations to help users stay on top of their workday.

AI Companion gains advanced contextual understanding based on what the user is looking at in the Zoom Workplace app and on previous conversations to provide intelligent suggestions and responses that come with citations to help users stay on top of their workday. Advanced synthesis: AI Companion can pull in interactions from across Zoom Workplace, and, when connected, information from Microsoft Outlook, Gmail, Google Calendar, and uploaded files from Microsoft Office and Google Docs to help users summarize content and interactions and get caught up fast.

AI Companion can pull in interactions from across Zoom Workplace, and, when connected, information from Microsoft Outlook, Gmail, Google Calendar, and uploaded files from Microsoft Office and Google Docs to help users summarize content and interactions and get caught up fast. Connected to the web: AI Companion will be able to answer user questions and look up information from the web in real time.

AI Companion will be able to answer user questions and look up information from the web in real time. Takes action: AI Companion will be able to detect, track, and complete actions across different workloads in Zoom Workplace to help users get more done.

AI Companion 2.0 will be available in the coming weeks at no additional cost with paid services in Zoom Workplace accounts.

Custom add-on for AI Companion

A new optional add-on that allows for a customized and personalized AI Companion experience for individual customers will provide expanded data access to apps beyond Microsoft and Google email and calendar services and additional company data sources to expand its knowledge, allow customization with company glossaries, offer enhanced search capabilities, and be able to take action on the user’s behalf. The personalization capabilities will help improve AI Companion’s performance on the customer’s account and empower them to scale staff development efforts with a personalized coach and help save time and resources with custom avatar clips. Key components of the new add-on include:

Customized experience with AI Studio: Organizations can tailor the AI Companion experience to their unique business needs with custom dictionaries, meeting summaries, and knowledge collections, helping improve response accuracy by connecting to company data sources.

Organizations can tailor the AI Companion experience to their unique business needs with custom dictionaries, meeting summaries, and knowledge collections, helping improve response accuracy by connecting to company data sources. Connected third-party apps: Get comprehensive insights with the option to connect third-party data sources that integrate with Zoom’s AI capabilities to allow AI Companion to get answers and orchestrate actions across third-party apps like Atlassian (Jira & Confluence), Glean, Workday, Zendesk, ServiceNow, Box, Asana, Hubspot, and more.

Get comprehensive insights with the option to connect third-party data sources that integrate with Zoom’s AI capabilities to allow AI Companion to get answers and orchestrate actions across third-party apps like Atlassian (Jira & Confluence), Glean, Workday, Zendesk, ServiceNow, Box, Asana, Hubspot, and more. Personalization: With the custom AI Companion add-on, individuals can also grow their skills with personal coaching capabilities and save time and production costs with custom avatars for Zoom Clips, which help users scale video clip creation and avoid multiple takes by using a personalized AI-generated avatar to create clips with a user-provided script.

Custom AI Companion add-on will be available for $12 per user per month and is planned to launch in the first half of 2025. Visit the Zoom newsroom for more information on Zoom’s latest AI innovations.

Zoom Workplace advancements

Stay on top of the workday

With Zoom Workplace, employees can easily stay on top of their day and get more done. New innovations include an AI-first product, Zoom Tasks, which will use AI Companion to help detect, recommend, and complete tasks for a user based on conversations from across Zoom Workplace; Zoom Phone AI-first enhancements, including real-time queries, which will provide summaries of Zoom Phone calls as they happen and Zoom Phone voicemail generation that a user can set up so AI Companion can automatically create personalized voicemail greetings from their voiceprint that are tailored to the user’s calendar events, such as travel schedules, to avoid manual voicemail greeting updates.

Collaborate more effectively

Zoom Workplace users will be able to have more productive meetings and collaborate more effectively with AI Companion meeting agendas and real-time summaries that help them make sure the most important topics are covered and keep meetings on track; scale their efforts with a library of pre-selected avatars in Zoom Clips to generate professional video content from text; Zoom Docs will offer new organization and permission options for finer control, new Data Table views and columns for collaboration on projects, APIs and workflow automation, and AI Companion skills to help streamline writing by generating content from templates tailored for writing scenarios and additional data sources.

These Zoom Workplace enhancements are included at no added cost with the paid services in Zoom Workplace accounts.

In-person experiences

Zoom announced AI Companion for in-person meetings, which provides meeting summaries and action items via the Zoom Workplace app on a mobile device. For in-office meetings, AI Companion is expanding within Workspace Reservation to recommend what days employees should go into the office based on when their teammates are there, and recommend rooms based on location and size, making it easier to coordinate, collaborate with teammates, and optimize in-office space.

Employee engagement

New AI-first employee engagement solutions that help foster connection include AI Companion for Workvivo, which helps keep employees informed, engaged, and connected by creating content faster, and Workvivo Employee Insights, which helps measure employee engagement, happiness, and performance.

Visit the Zoom newsroom for more information on these Zoom Workplace features and more.

Business Services enhancements

Zoom Customer Experience

Zoom introduced enhancements to self-service solutions and improved agent and management support features to help provide world-class customer experiences.

Zoom’s self-service chatbot, Zoom Virtual Agent , now includes multi-intent detection to handle more complex customer issues. It can process several problems within a single engagement and automatically update customer intents based on learnings from active trends or common queries. Zoom is also launching an AI virtual voice agent to bring Zoom Virtual Agent’s capabilities into self-service voice calls.

, now includes multi-intent detection to handle more complex customer issues. It can process several problems within a single engagement and automatically update customer intents based on learnings from active trends or common queries. Zoom is also launching an AI virtual voice agent to bring Zoom Virtual Agent’s capabilities into self-service voice calls. The new Auto Quality Management allows supervisors to gain comprehensive insights into agent performance, automatically scoring customer interactions.

allows supervisors to gain comprehensive insights into agent performance, automatically scoring customer interactions. New AI Expert Assist capabilities include dynamic agent guides—AI Expert Assist analyzes the conversation context, notices which steps the agent has already taken, and then guides them to the relevant next step.

Visit the Zoom newsroom for more information about these customer experience announcements and additional innovations for sales and marketing.

Industry-specific offerings

Different types of workers, whether it’s based on where they work or their industry, have unique needs, so Zoom announced new tailored solutions enhanced with AI.

For frontline workers, Zoom Workplace for Frontline provides a mobile-centric experience to drive employee productivity, engagement, and collaboration. It includes AI Companion-generated shift summaries, on-shift communications, work management, insights, and more.

provides a mobile-centric experience to drive employee productivity, engagement, and collaboration. It includes AI Companion-generated shift summaries, on-shift communications, work management, insights, and more. For healthcare, Zoom Workplace for Healthcare will include AI Companion 2.0 to help personnel get more done. Healthcare customers will also be able to purchase a custom AI Companion for Healthcare add-on to provide customization and personalization capabilities with healthcare dictionaries and access to third-party data sources like electronic healthcare records.

will include AI Companion 2.0 to help personnel get more done. Healthcare customers will also be able to purchase a custom AI Companion for Healthcare add-on to provide customization and personalization capabilities with healthcare dictionaries and access to third-party data sources like electronic healthcare records. The new Zoom Workplace for Clinicians offering helps clinicians save time by automating the clinical workflow. A key part of the solution is clinical notes , which will use specialized healthcare AI to help reduce documentation overhead and improve doctor-patient interactions.

offering helps clinicians save time by automating the clinical workflow. A key part of the solution is , which will use specialized healthcare AI to help reduce documentation overhead and improve doctor-patient interactions. For education, Zoom Workplace for Education will include AI Companion 2.0, along with education-specific enhancements like lesson planning, lecture summaries, personalized feedback, and in-class student engagement, as well as capabilities for students, such as AI Companion-generated live notes, Zoom Docs, and more. A custom AI Companion for Education add-on will provide additional access to third-party data sources like student information systems, Learning Management Systems, and other institutional content.

Visit the Zoom newsroom for more information on additional industry enhancements.

Watch Zoomtopia

Tune in to Zoomtopia today for the Americas and tomorrow, October 10 for APAC, EMEA, and Japan to learn more about these innovations, and visit the Zoom blog for product updates.

About Zoom

Zoom’s mission is to provide an AI-first work platform for human connection. Reimagine teamwork with Zoom Workplace — Zoom’s open collaboration platform with AI Companion empowers teams to be more productive. Together with Zoom Workplace, Zoom’s Business Services for sales, marketing, and customer experience teams, including Zoom Contact Center, strengthen customer relationships throughout the customer lifecycle. Founded in 2011, Zoom is publicly traded (NASDAQ:ZM) and headquartered in San Jose, California. Get more information at zoom.com .

The statements contained here are for informational purposes only and may not be incorporated into any contract. Any services, products, or functionality referenced that are not currently available are subject to change at Zoom’s sole discretion and may not be delivered as planned or at all. Customers who purchase from Zoom should make their purchase decisions based on currently available pricing, features, and functions.

