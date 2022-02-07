﻿Bilawal in Balochistan seeks joint struggle against water shortage

KARACHI: Underlining the issue of water scarcity in Balochistan and Sindh, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has stressed to launch a joint struggle by both the provinces to solve this problem.

The PPP young leader was addressing a public rally in Naseerabad in Balochistan province on Sunday. He stated that there was shortage of water in both Sindh and Balochistan. He called upon the authorities in both the provinces to start a joint struggle for the attainment of their rights.

“We are not begging. We want our right. If Sindh gets water, then Balochistan will get its share too,” Bilawal bellowed adding that if the Pakistan People’s Party came into power, resolution of water problem would be its priority. He said that PPP had been serving people for three generations and we would launch our struggle with the help of elders. He vowed that the PPP would try to mitigate the sufferings of people.

Bilawal said that the PPP made people of Tharparkar shareholder in their coal resources. He held that the people of Tharparkar were like his family. He claimed that his party always tried to eliminate poverty from the country. “But the ‘Captain’ is snatching bread, clothes and house” from the people of Pakistan. He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had taken away the economic rights of the people.

Calling premier a ‘puppet’ and challenging the government, Bilawal yelled that he wanted to tell the regime that “the PPP has now entered the political arena” to put up a fight. On the issue of postponement of local bodies’ elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Bilawal said Imran Khan is running away from phase-II polls after the failure of his party in the first phase. Bilawal urged the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) should approach the Supreme Court and ensure the holding of the second phase of local body elections in the KP.