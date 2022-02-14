﻿Six killed, one other injured in traffic accident

KALAT: Six persons were killed and one other injured in a traffic accident that occurred on main highway of Quetta-Karachi near Surab area of district Kalat in Balochistan province on Sunday.

According to police, over speeding vehicle collided with a tractor parked on Quetta-Karachi highway near Surab area of Kalat after losing its control, resultantly six persons were killed and one woman sustained injuries.

On information, police reached the site and shifted bodies and injured to Kalat hospital with the help of rescuers for completion of codal formalities and treatment, respectively. The bodies were handed over to the heirs after fulfilling necessary medico-legal formalities while the injured was being treated. The names of deceased and injured could not be ascertained till filing this report.