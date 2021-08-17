10-year-old child electrocuted to death

QUETTA: A 10-year-old child was electrocuted to death in Musa Colony area, Sariab Road in Quetta city on Tuesday. According to rescue sources, Yasir Khan,10, son of Akhtar Muhammad Kakar, a resident of Musa Colony, received severe electric shocks in Musa Colony area of Quetta. As a result, he died.

His body was shifted to Sandeman Provincial Hospital Quetta and later handed over to the heirs after fulfilling necessary medico-legal formalities. The incident has created a mourning atmosphere in the victim’s house.