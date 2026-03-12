﻿13 Apprehended in Capital Crackdown with Drugs and Firearms Seized

Authorities in the federal capital today claimed to have taken 13 individuals into custody and confiscated a significant cache of narcotics and illegal firearms during a series of targeted operations across the city.

In a widespread effort, teams from the Sangjani, Industrial Area, Khanna, Sihala, Humak, Nilore, and Bani Gala police stations apprehended eight suspects allegedly involved in a range of criminal activities.

During the arrests, law enforcement officials seized 2,334 grammes of hashish, 380 grammes of heroin, and five pistols complete with ammunition from the possession of the accused.

Formal cases have been registered against the detained individuals, and further investigations into the matters are currently ongoing, according to the police.

Separately, as part of a special campaign targeting wanted individuals, various police teams successfully arrested five proclaimed offenders and absconders.

The series of operations follows specific directives issued by IGP Islamabad, Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, as part of a sustained and effective crackdown against criminal elements to maintain peace and tranquillity in the federal capital.

SSP Operations Qazi Ali Raza reiterated the commitment of the Islamabad Police to safeguarding the lives and property of residents. He affirmed that no elements would be permitted to disrupt public peace, stating that the protection of citizens remains the force”s principal priority.

Officials have also urged the public to contribute to societal safety by reporting any suspicious individuals or activities to the relevant police station or through the emergency helpline ‘Pucar-15’ to foster cooperation and help eradicate crime.