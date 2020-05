May 14, 2020

SHAHDADPUR:Police recovered 16 bonded laborers from a private jail.

On the order of District Session Judge Court Sanghar, a police team raided a private jail of landlord Mureed Khoso in village Soomar Pherani and got released 16 bonded laborers including women and children. The police produced released laborers before a Shahdadpur court which allowed them to pass a free life.

