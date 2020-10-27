1800+ hotels across Pakistan: now available at Bookme.pk!

Lahore, October 27, 2020 (PPI-OT):Bookme Tickets Private Limited (Bookme), a leading Pakistani travel platform has partnered with over 1800 hotels all over Pakistan including the northern hilly areas. The objective of this launch is to encourage safe, convenient, and affordable bookings. There are numerous offers and deals available to make the customers’ experience hassle-free and budget-friendly.

Talking about the new launch CEO, Bookme – Mr. Faizan Aslam said “This launch will be highly beneficial for the domestic tourism industry especially because it gives smaller hotels an online presence to reach the masses. Moreover, our seamless booking interface helps tourists and hotel owners to effectively manage the recent rise in domestic tourism due to international travel restrictions, with instant booking confirmations and live hotel occupation information we aim to offer a simpler and convenient way to keep you informed and make your hotel booking experience reliable. Our people deserve safe and friction-free online interactions and Bookme has developed a customer-centered platform that fits their needs.”

The BookMe application and website show pictures of the rooms and lists down the different facilities available at the hotels, this makes it easy for the customer to choose the right place to live. Whether it’s an economical experience or a luxurious one, BookMe raises awareness and gives the customers numerous options to choose from. This is a great way to check and compare prices, facilities, and specifications of different hotels while planning trips.

Booking hotels over the phone is now outdated, BookMe brings a modern twist that makes going on trips a smooth process. BookMe is currently offering a FLAT 15% discount on all hotel bookings if the customer uses the Promo Code: BOOKME.

For more information, contact:

Head Office,

Bookme.pk

Gulberg, Lahore, Pakistan

Mobile: +92-313-7786-888

Email: contact@bookme.pk

Website: https://bookme.pk/

