18th Cholistan jeep rally to start from Feb

Lahore: The schedule of 18th Cholistan Jeep Rally 2023 has been announced, and according to it, the mega event will start from February 6 and end on February 12 in Fort Abbas Town of Bahawalnagar, according to a report on Saturday.

Full-blown vehicles will be the center of attention of people in Cholistan. On February 9, there will be colorful celebrations at Qila Jamgarh in Fort Abbas, with events like horse and camel dance, Kabaddi, and tug of war. Millions of people from all over the country will come to enjoy this event. A Jeep rally will be held at Jamgarh Fort’s midpoint on February 10.