Two young children were killed while five other people were injured when the roof of a house suddenly collapsed in the Goli Mar area of Nawabshah on Sunday.
The deceased have been identified as 5-year-old Ahmed and 4-year-old Imad. The five people injured in the incident include two children, two men, and one woman.
Upon receiving information about the roof collapse, Rescue 1122 staff were dispatched to the scene. First responders, acting promptly, immediately shifted the affected individuals to a nearby hospital for medical attention.
This rescue operation was carried out on the directive of the Sindh Chief Minister’s Advisor on Rehabilitation, Gianchand Israni. Mr. Israni, expressing his sorrow to the bereaved families, said that the Sindh government is committed to making its relief agencies more effective for swift response and public safety.
He praised the personnel who took part in the rescue operations, saying they have “demonstrated courage, dedication, and a sense of duty” and affirmed that they are prepared to deal with any emergency situation.