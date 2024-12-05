Srinagar: In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, 26% of prison inmates are detained under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. This trend is partly attributed to the impact of India’s occupation policies, including nocturnal raids and crackdowns, and attempts to divert Kashmiri youth from their struggle for self-determination.
According to Kashmir Media Service, recent data from the IIOJK Prison Department revealed that as of October 31, 2024, 1,413 individuals out of 5,335 inmates were incarcerated on drug-related charges. These included 23 convicts, 1,242 under-trials, and 148 detenues. Among the under-trials, 28 are women, and the highest proportion of cases involve youth aged 19-35, signaling a significant trend among the younger population.
The data also highlighted that 40 of the detenues are aged 19-25, with other cases spanning older demographics, underscoring the broad impact of drug-related offenses in the region. Experts call for urgent measures to address addiction’s root causes, enhance rehabilitation efforts, and curb the narcotics trade, viewing the crisis as both a social and legal emergency demanding immediate attention.
The post 26% of Jammu and Kashmir Prisoners Detained Under Drug Charges Amid Occupation appeared first on pakistannewsgazette.com.