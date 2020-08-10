National

260,764 patients recovered from COVID-19 in Pakistan

August 10, 2020

Islamabad, August 10, 2020 (PPI-OT): The total number of recovered coronavirus patients in the country has reached 260,764 making it a significant count. According to the latest statistics, there are now 17,799 active cases in Pakistan. 539 new cases were reported over the last twenty-four hours and 15 deaths were reported during this period.

