260,764 patients recovered from COVID-19 in Pakistan

August 10, 2020

Islamabad, August 10, 2020 (PPI-OT): The total number of recovered coronavirus patients in the country has reached 260,764 making it a significant count. According to the latest statistics, there are now 17,799 active cases in Pakistan. 539 new cases were reported over the last twenty-four hours and 15 deaths were reported during this period.

For more information, contact:

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting

Government of Pakistan

4th Floor, Cabinet Block, Pak. Secretariat, Islamabad, Pakistan

Tel: +92-51-9103557

Email: info@moib.gov.pk

Website: http://www.moib.gov.pk

Related Posts