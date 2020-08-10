260,764 patients recovered from COVID-19 in Pakistan
Islamabad, August 10, 2020 (PPI-OT): The total number of recovered coronavirus patients in the country has reached 260,764 making it a significant count. According to the latest statistics, there are now 17,799 active cases in Pakistan. 539 new cases were reported over the last twenty-four hours and 15 deaths were reported during this period.
For more information, contact:
Ministry of Information and Broadcasting
Government of Pakistan
4th Floor, Cabinet Block, Pak. Secretariat, Islamabad, Pakistan
Tel: +92-51-9103557
Email: info@moib.gov.pk
Website: http://www.moib.gov.pk
Related PostsTags: Ministry of Information and Broadcasting
PPI_Banner