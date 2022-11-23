27 more Covid cases detected in Pakistan, no death

KARACHI: As many as 27 persons tested positive for Covid across the country with no death from the pandemic during the last 24 hours, according National Institute of Health (NIH) report issued on Wednesday.

According to NIH daily report, no covid death in in the country was reported during the last 24 hours, however, the number of confirmed positive cases surged to 1,574,966 so far while the countrywide death toll from the pandemic stands at 30,630 since the outbreak of the disease in Feb 2020.

The covid ratio was recorded at was recorded at 0.41 percent.