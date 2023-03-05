3,189 vehicles impounded in road checking campaign

KARACHI:A total of 44,029 vehicles have been checked till the end of 17th day of the campaign to collect tax from the owners of tax defaulting vehicles, a Info Department statement said on Sunday.

Due to various reasons, 3,189 vehicles were impounded while documents of 3,733 were seized. During the road checking campaign, till the 17th day, about Rs52,279,681 tax has been collected. 13,059 vehicles in Karachi, 14,207 in Hyderabad, 4,829 in Sukkur, 5,716 in Mirpurkhas, 3,986 in Larkana, and 2,232 in Shaheed Benazirabad were checked. Provincial Minister for Excise Taxation and Narcotics Control Department Mukesh Kumar Chawla in his statement has requested the tax defaulters to deposit their due taxes on time.

He further said that the vehicles running without number plate, fancy number plate, applied for registration and open letter would be impounded and road checking campaign to nab the tax defaulting vehicles would continue till 10th march.