Longest cycling race held in Karachi

KARACHI:The longest cycling race was organized in Karachi on Sunday under the aegis of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation.

The 35-kilometer long race was started from Mazar-e-Quaid. Almost 95 participants took part in the race who reached at Governor House through Shahrae Quaideen, (Stargate Shahrah-e-Faisal).

Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori and Karachi Administrator Dr Saif-ur-Rehman also attended the event and participated in the race. The governor lauded the holding of Karachi games after a hiatus of 15 years and said that this had reminded him of his childhood years when he used to ride bicycle.

International cyclist Naeem Ahmed won the first position in cycling race. Zohaib Baloch got second position, Zohaib Ahmed clinched third position and Azan Baloch won the forth position in race. Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori also distributed prizes to the winning cyclists.

Karachi Snooker Tournament

The Snooker tournament got off to a flying start at Legends Snooker Club, located in the area of Gulistan-e-Johar Karachi. The MQM leader Farooq Sattar inaugurated the event and welcomed the Karachi events.