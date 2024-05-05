PTI leader Sher Afzal survives car accident

ISLAMABAD, Sher Afzal Khan Marwat, a prominent figure within the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, narrowly escaped a potentially fatal car accident on Sunday, as his vehicle suffered a double tyre blowout while en route from Dera Ismail Khan to Islamabad.

According to a report, Marwat and his companions were traveling when the incident occurred, miraculously emerging unscathed. However, the accident underscores the fragility of road safety in the region.

The episode comes amidst growing tensions within PTI, with Marwat's nomination as Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee drawing opposition from senior party members. Asad Qaiser, Sheikh Waqas Akram, Junaid Akbar, and Zain Qureshi are reportedly vying for the coveted position, arguing that it should be bestowed upon more seasoned party members.

Marwat's survival of the accident may provide a temporary respite from the political storm brewing within PTI, but it remains to be seen how the power struggle will unfold in the coming days.