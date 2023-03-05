Imran says he is being implicated in ridiculous cases

Lahore:Making it clear that neither he had compromised on his principles in the past, nor would do so in the future, former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan said on Sunday that he was being implicated in ‘ridiculous’ cases.

Addressing the party workers at his Zaman Park residence in Lahore while police vans were parked outside his home to take him into custody, he said how ironic it was that while he was being implicated in false cases, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and other leaders of the coalition government were given a ‘clean chit in corruption references.

He said while others, who had looted the Toshakhana, had been allowed to go scot-free, he was being summoned in the same case despite the fact that he had done nothing wrong. “I want public hearing of the Toshakhana reference,” he demanded.

Similarly, he went on to say, he was not present at the time of protest outside the ECP building, but he was still implicated in the case. Imran made it clear that if somebody was under the impression that he would give up on his struggle, he was grossly mistaken.

PTI chief regretted that Nawaz Sharif, a proclaimed offender, had been dictating his terms from London. “How tragic it is that former army chief General (r) Qamar Javed Bajwa thrust these thieves upon us,” he wondered. He said he knew fully well what the government planned to do to him after arresting him.

He further said that last time when he went to Islamabad to appear in court, there was no security. “Even the interior ministry has admitted there are threats to my life,” former prime minister said.

Imran saluted the PTI leaders and workers for standing by him and also participating in ‘Jail Bharo’ movement enthusiastically. “I am so ecstatic that I am witnessing a crowd transforming into a nation,” the PTI chief said while referring to a large number of party leaders and workers resisting police plan to arrest him.