President Zardari Pays Tribute to China’s Revolutionary Icon

Shaoshan: Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari journeyed to Shaoshan, the revered birthplace of Chairman Mao Zedong, today to lay a wreath and pay homage at the statue of China’s revolutionary leader at Statue Square.

Upon his arrival, President Zardari was greeted by Mr Li Jiyang, a senior party leader from the Xiangtan People’s Congress, and Ms Zhang Xihui, Director of the Shaoshan Administration Bureau of Hunan Province. They provided an overview of Chairman Mao Zedong’s life and struggles, particularly focusing on his formative years in Shaoshan and the influences that shaped his political ideology.

The President also received insights into the crucial role played by memorial institutions in safeguarding historical documents and fostering public understanding of China”s revolutionary past.

Following the wreath-laying ceremony, the dignitary proceeded to the Mao Zedong Memorial Museum. There, he was briefed extensively on the life, philosophical tenets, and political legacy of the People”s Republic of China’s founding leader. He examined historical artefacts, archival materials, and exhibits that comprehensively documented pivotal stages of China’s revolutionary narrative.

President Zardari lauded Chairman Mao Zedong’s instrumental role in China’s historical transformation, acknowledging his significant contributions to the nation’s struggle, unity, and subsequent development. He remarked that the meticulous preservation of such historical sites provides invaluable insight into the forces that forged modern China and underscores the critical importance of collective memory in national progress.

The President’s delegation included, among others, Senator Saleem Mandviwalla; Sindh senior minister Sharjeel Inam Memon; Ali Hassan Brohi; Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister of Sindh for Investment and Public-Private Partnership Projects; the Chief Secretary Sindh; China’s Ambassador to Pakistan, Jiang Zaidong; and Pakistan’s Ambassador to China, Khalil Hashmi.