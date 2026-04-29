Sindh Governor Vows Effective and Transparent Justice

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Syed Muhammad Nehal Hashmi has reiterated the provincial government’s unwavering commitment to establishing an effective, transparent, and accessible justice system, identifying it as a paramount priority. His remarks came during a detailed meeting with Advocate General Sindh, Javed Dero, held at Governor House today.

The high-level discussion encompassed crucial legal issues, ongoing litigation, and various governmental affairs. Key topics included ensuring the supremacy of law and the prompt delivery of justice throughout the province.

Governor Hashmi underscored that providing swift and affordable justice remains a fundamental responsibility of the state. He pledged full cooperation to further enhance the legal framework and judicial processes within Sindh.

During the session, Mr Dero presented a comprehensive brief to the Governor concerning significant cases and official legal matters. Furthermore, the participants deliberated on various proposals aimed at legislative reforms and improving the provincial judicial structure.

Reaffirming his resolve, Governor Hashmi assured that all available resources would be channelled towards making the justice system more efficacious, lucid, and citizen-centric.