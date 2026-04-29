Gilani Urges Business-Friendly Measures for Economic Expansion

Lahore: Acting President Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani underscored the imperative of promoting business-friendly policies and stimulating economic activity across various sectors during a recent visit to Lahore.

The high-ranking official’s emphasis came during a meeting held at the residence of Mehar Arshad Mehmood, Chairman of Zoom Group, according to an official report today.

Discussions during the engagement covered a broad spectrum of critical subjects. These included matters of mutual interest, the current political landscape, and issues specifically impacting the petroleum industry and the wider business community.

Attendees also exchanged views on concrete strategies for cultivating an environment more conducive to trade and commerce, with the aim of boosting the nation”s overall economic dynamism.