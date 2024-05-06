﻿Pakistan’s mesmerizing soft power captivates thousands of int’l audience

The Embassy of Pakistan in Washington DC showcased Pakistan’s rich cultural diversity, economic vitality, and tourism potential during Passport DC’s annual “Around the World Embassy Tour” program.

According to a Radio Pakistan’s report, the event, which serves as a celebration of global diversity, provided a vibrant platform for Pakistan to unveil its captivating tapestry of natural wonders, from majestic mountains to lush green fields, pristine beaches, and enchanting deserts.

Drawing more than four thousand attendees, including US citizens from Washington DC, Maryland, Virginia, and other states, as well as nationals of various countries and Pakistani-Americans, the event garnered widespread acclaim from diplomats, government officials, business professionals, and media representatives alike.

The event highlighted Pakistan’s soft power through a myriad of attractions. From the melodious strains of Pakistani folk tunes to the bustling stalls showcasing stitched and unstitched designer clothes, renowned paintings, handcrafted artifacts, truck art, sports goods, gems, jewelry, and agricultural products, visitors were immersed in a sensory journey through Pakistan’s cultural richness and economic prowess.

The aroma of authentic Pakistani cuisine filled the air as guests indulged in a rich menu featuring spicy Biryani, sizzling Barbeque, sweet Jalebi, Dahi Bharay, and the delightful crunch of Gol Gappay, accompanied by traditional Pakistani Chai (Tea).

At the henna stall, visitors eagerly queued to have their hands adorned with intricate designs, while Urdu Calligrapher Javed Iqbal showcased his talent by writing names in Urdu script, further enriching the cultural experience.

Speaking on the occasion, Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States Masood Khan expressed gratitude to the attendees for their enthusiastic participation and personally introduced Pakistani culture and artifacts, fostering greater understanding and appreciation between nations.

Reflecting on the event’s success, Ambassador Khan emphasized its role in promoting stronger people-to-people and cultural ties between Pakistan and the United States as well as the international community at large.

Other participants expressed their appreciation for the Embassy of Pakistan’s hospitality and the opportunity to immerse themselves in the beauty and diversity of Pakistani culture.