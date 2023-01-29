34th National Games to be held in different districts of Balochistan province

QUETTA: Nisar Yadgar Sarangzai, senior leader of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Balochistan, has called on the authorities that provincial Sports and Youth Affairs department be empowered to conduct 34th national games to be held in different districts of the province, including Quetta, instead of so called Balochistan Olympic Association (BOA).

In a statement issued here on Sunday, he said that the inner dissension in Balochistan Olympic Association had divided Balochistan Olympic Association into four parallel groups, making it difficult for Provincial Sports and Youth Affairs Department, Balochistan as to which group of Balochistan Olympic Association to be taken on board for devising future course of action for arranging 34th national games.

He said that about 4000 players of 32 different disciplines of sports from across the country were going to participate in the mega event of sports supposed to be held in Quetta from 15-23, May, 2023 in Quetta, therefore, he added, how it would be possible to manage the affairs of 34th national games through four parallel groups of Balochistan Olympic Association.

He called on Chief Minister Balochistan, Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, Minister for Sports, Culture and Youth Affairs, Abdul Khaliq Hazara, Coordinator to Chief Minister Balochistan for Youth Affairs, Nawabzada Mir Jamal Khan Raisani, Chief Secretary Balochistan, Abdul Aziz Uqaili, Secretary, Sports and Youth Affairs Department, Balochistan, Muhammad Ishaque Jamali that provincial Sports and Youth Affairs department, Balochistan be empowered to conduct 34th national games to be held in different districts of the province, including Quetta ,instead of so called Balochistan Olympic Association.