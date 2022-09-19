4.3 magnitude earthquake jolts Skardu

Skardu: Earthquake tremors were felt on Monday in the lower and upper regions of Roundu area of Skardu.

As per the locals, the tremors caused the stones to roll down the mountains, blocking Gilgit-Skardu Road and the roads of Ganji and other upper areas.

Many passengers were also injured due to the stones rolling down the mountains.

The magnitude of the earthquake was recorded at 4.3 on the Richter scale, according to the seismological centre.

The epicenter of the earthquake was 70km southwest of Gilgit city in the Hindu Kush and the depth of the earthquake was recorded at 40km.

No loss of life has been reported so far. However, many passengers were injured due to the stones that rolled down the mountains.