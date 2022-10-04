45th Export Awards of FPCCI: Top Exporters win accolades at President’s House

Karachi, October 04, 2022 (PPI-OT):President Dr. Arif Alvi, while addressing the 45th FPCCI Export Awards, said that today Pakistan has to overcome its floods-related problems and move economic growth in the right direction; and, we are very hopeful that we will give a better Pakistan to our future generations. It is based on the fact that our region is undergoing rapid changes in the world that Pakistan can benefit from, he added. Despite the challenging circumstances, our business community is continuing its business with great diligence; and working day and night to increase the country’s exports. Dr. Alvi said that thanks to your hard work that Pakistan’s exports have crossed the $31 billion dollar mark in FY22.

On this occasion, President Dr. Arif Alvi distributed awards for the best performance among the top exporters this year. Mr. Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, President FPCCI; Mian Anjum Nisar, former President and Senator Haji Ghulam Ali, former President, were also present. Mr. Irfan Iqbal Sheikh said that we are happy that Pakistan is moving towards economic growth, prosperity and stability; and will emerge as one of the economic powers in the region. He added that as Afghanistan begins the process of reconstruction, Pakistan must be ready to derive economic benefits. He maintained that there is an enormous potential to better capitalize on the benefits of CPEC.

FPCCI Chief added that we need to move beyond the conventional products and markets for exports; and, take full advantage of the changes taking place in the region. He mentioned that the government should not ignore the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry in economic policy-making. We have said many times that FPCCI should be consulted before imposing new taxes and increasing existing taxes, he added. He emphasized that the government should take the federation into confidence and informs us how much tax it needs. FPCCI and Pakistan’s business community will help the government meet the taxation targets.

Mr. Irfan Iqbal Sheikh further said that there was an urgent need to address the issues of industry and trade; and, provide a conducive environment for businesses. Food items that are not restricted should be allowed to be exported. Mian Anjum Nisar, former President of FPCCI, in his address said that despite all the difficulties, exporters are working hard for the development of the country. Due to the increase in cost of doing business in China, it has become very difficult to do business there. If the government of Pakistan facilitates the reduction of cost of doing business, then companies from many countries, including China, will invest in Pakistan and Pakistan’s economy will be much better placed, he added.

Mian Anjum Nisar further added the government’s initiatives were good; but, on the other hand, the business community was also facing difficulties due to many policy initiatives; which the government should seriously reconsider. In his keynote address, Dr. Arif Alvi said that I am happy that FPCCI is an institution which has been playing its role for the promotion of exports of Pakistan unrelentingly for decades; and, connecting Pakistan’s business community through its platform.

President Alvi added that Pakistan is located in a very important geographical location and connected to South Asia, Central Asia and West Asia. He said that he believes that our business community needs to take advantage of this unique position to promote its trade and exports. The government is fully aware of the problems of SMEs and should provide a conducive environment for the business community.

Dr. Arif Alvi stressed that we want to make Pakistan an attractive and peaceful country; and, we always take into consideration the suggestions and proposals from the apex trade body, i.e. FPCCI. He said that restoring the economy should be the first priority of the government; and, we should increase the exports and accelerate the economic growth. If we can eradicate dishonesty and corruption from this country, then Pakistan will get its rightful place in the world community, he added.

He congratulated all 45th Export Award Trophy of FPCCI winners. It is pertinent to note that Reliance Petrochem Industries, Pak-Arab Refinery and Shan Foods won the top three export awards of Pakistan. FPCCI congratulates the senior leadership of the institution, specifically Mirza Abdul Rehman and Qurban Ali, for the highly-successful, largely-attended and extraordinary 45th Export Awards distribution ceremony.

