47 students trained under HEC-Huawei Programme

ISLAMABAD: Forty-seven Pakistani students have completed an eight-day virtual training under Seeds for the Future Programme 2022, which was also attended by teams from other countries including Italy and Croatia. Team Brainiacs from Pakistan won award for the best group project, Tech4good.

Huawei Technologies (Pvt.) Ltd. Pakistan and Higher Education Commission (HEC), Pakistan annually offer the training programme on Information and Communications Technology (ICT) for undergraduate students of Pakistani universities majoring in ICT fields. Under the programme, 130 students were selected from the universities of Pakistan in the last seven years and 55 of them were sent to China for two weeks training on culture and advanced ICT skills. Since the outbreak of COVID-19, the training has been continuing online.

This year, HEC selected 47 students from different universities across Pakistan to be part of the virtual training programme by Huawei. The training programme offered undergraduate students a rich experience involving technology courses (including 5G, Cloud, AI etc.), leadership course, Chinese culture experiences, live visit of tech exhibition hall, participation in “Tech4Good” group project and culture exchanges with outstanding peers from around the world.