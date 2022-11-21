The First Match Kicks off Tonight; Higer mobile service buses are already in place

SUZHOU, China, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Qatar will be the focus of attention from millions upon millions of fans around the world this evening, as the first match will start here. Outside the stadium, Higer mobile service buses are already in place.

The principal of Higer Bus service team said, “We have arranged Higer mobile service buses in Lusail Iconic Stadium, Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, Khalifa International Stadium, Al Thumama Stadium and Al Janoub Stadium, which ensures transportation is in order during the games.”

In Qatar, flickering neon lamps and waving flags create a festive atmosphere and giant posters of soccer stars are all over the building. Groups of fans are everywhere, wearing their favorite team uniform and national flags.

Large crowds, though hustling and bustling, are in good order. From the moment fans walked out of the airport, they could see a line of shuttle buses waiting and heading along multiple routes concurrently for different hotels or attractions. Buses that go directly from hotels and metro stations to the stadium run around the clock and are free for fans with Hayya cards. These are Higer Bus from China, comfortable, quiet, and speedy. They are popular among fans.

A fan from Brazil said, “It is my first time watching a game in the Middle East and the event is perfectly organized. Especially these buses, very efficient. With them, I can even watch two/three games a day. And it is really comfortable to take, sometimes there are a lot of people and the air conditioner is still strong without noise.”

A bus driver for Mowasalat Company in Qatar praised Higer Bus: “I have been working for Mowasalat for many years, and I have been driving Higer Bus since the Doha Asian Games in 2006. They are not only stable, but also user-friendly in design as the driving experience gets better. Their after-sale guarantee team is always reachable and can solve problems quickly.”

Higer Bus field service engineer Ye Changyou, a long-time soccer fan, said, “I grew up loving soccer, and I used to watch live TV, so we all feel proud to serve the fans and escort this tournament through our teamwork.”

During the tournament, all Higer Bus field service personnel were on standby 24/7 at the designated locations for operation planning, with the spirit of resilient and collaborative soccer sports, working conscientiously and striving for the best. They add another touch of brilliance to this global soccer event.

Inside the stadium, fierce fighting between the two teams is in full swing; outside the stadium, Higer Bus also constitutes a scenery carrying people’s love and passion for soccer, as well as their desire for victory and aspiration for a better life.

Better Higer, Better Together! Higer Bus, go with the World!