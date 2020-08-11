48th Capital Development Authority-Development Working Party Meeting held

August 11, 2020

Islamabad, August 11, 2020 (PPI-OT): To take further ahead the program for development of Islamabad, 48th meeting of the Capital Development Authority-Development Working Party (CDA-DWP) will be held on August 17, 2020 at CDA Headquarters. Meeting will be held under the chairmanship of the Chairman, CDA.

During the 48th meeting of the CDA-DWP, PC-I and PC-II of different development projects in the city will be discussed. During the meeting of CDA-DWP to be held on August 17, 2020, revised PC-II of Project Review of Master Plan of Islamabad, Pakistan (2020-2040) will be discussed. Similarly PC-I of Development Work, Sector D-12 (leftover work) will be also be on agenda of the meeting. PC-I for Project Construction of Bridge at Rd-2800 Kiyani Road from Quaid-e-Azam University to Bara Kahu will be discussed during the 48th meeting of the CDA-DWP.

Similarly, PC-II for Engagement of Consultancy Services for Feasibility Study and Detailed Engineering Design of parking plazas at different locations of Islamabad will also be discussed in the upcoming meeting of CDA-DWP. The meeting will be attended by the representatives of Ministry of Planning, Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Interior and other concerned formations.

For more information, contact:

Public Relations Directorate

Capital Development Authority (CDA)

Main Office, G-7/4, Islamabad

Tel: +92-51-9252614

Email: getreply@cda.gov.pk

Website: www.cda.gov.pk

Related Posts