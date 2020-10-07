64 doctors’ posts still vacant at CMCH Larkana

LARKANA:As many as 28% sanctioned posts of general and specialist cadre doctors are still vacant at Chandka Medical College Hospital (CMCH), Larkana.

This information was sent to the Director General, Health Services, Sindh, Hyderabad. Out of 589 total sanctioned CMCH posts, 425 are filled and 164 are vacant due to which poverty-ridden patients have been left alone for mismanagement of the rulers and workload has also increased on existing medics.

The vacant sanctioned posts include all the 17 posts of Casualty Medical Officers of BPS-17 are vacant. All three sanctioned posts of Senior Medico-Legal Officers (MLOs) of BPS-18 are vacant. All four sanctioned Medical Legal Officer (BPS-17) posts are vacant. All 32 posts of Registrars of BPS-17 are vacant along with 19 posts of Registrars each of BPS-19. The post of Police Surgeon (BPS-20) is vacant since long and a BPS-19 doctor is looking after the charge. The post of Chief Casualty Medical Officer (BPS-20) is also vacant and a junior doctor has been assigned the job.

Out of three posts of Chief Superintendent Medical Officers (BPS-20) two are filled and one is vacant. The post of Chief ENT Specialist (BPS-20) is vacant. The posts of Senior Dental Surgeon, Senior Anesthetist, Senior Pathologist and Senior Radiologist (each of BPS-19) are vacant. All two posts of CMO (BPS-19) are vacant. Both posts of Dispensary Superintendent and ICU Supervisor (BPS-19) are vacant. All six posts of RMO (BPS-18) are vacant. All four posts of Senior CMO of BPS-18 are vacant. One post of Medical Officer (STD) is vacant. One post each of Nephrologist, Ophthalmologist, Surgical Specialist, Senior MO (TB), Gynecologist and senior Pharmacist of BPS-18 are vacant. 26 out of 214 posts of Medical Officers (BPS-17) are vacant.

CMO duties are rotated at the Emergency Department (Casualty) and one MLO is performing round the clock duty due to shortage of doctors and Women Medical Officers are performing rotation duties which proved that the health department has willfully neglected and ruined this most important Hospital which caters to the needs of 12 districts, parts of Balochistan and Punjab.

Hundreds of posts of paramedical and other nursing staff are also vacant which should have been filled long ago. The people of Larkana have demanded of the PPP rulers to fill all the vacant posts immediately on merit to ensure a better healthcare system in Sindh as has always been claimed by them that they have the best healthcare institutes in Sindh but they don’t even have better hospitals in the province to provide proper medical treatment to the poor ailing populace.