69 more die of coronavirus disease in Pakistan

July 13, 2020

Karachi: As many as 2,769 new coronavirus cases during the last 24 hours were reported in Pakistan on Monday while 69 more patients died of the virus disease. The country-wide death toll from the virus has surged to 5,266 so far since the outbreak of the disease in February.

According to the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulation, and Coordination data, a total of 251,625 people have been tested positive for the coronavirus disease in the country since its outbreak in February 2020, out of which 105,533 cases were in Sindh, 87,043 in Punjab, 11,185 in Balochistan, 30,486 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 14,023 in Islamabad, 1,671 in Gilgit-Baltistan, and 1,599 in Azad Kashmir.

However, 161,917 patients have recovered from the disease so far. There is a continuous rise in virus disease cases in the country.

